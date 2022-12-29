Would prefer a partner who is like mom Sonia, grandma Indira: Rahul

In an interview to a YouTube channel during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he termed his grandmother and former Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi as "the love of my life and my second mother"

Spilling beans on one of the most-asked questions on his life, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that he would like to settle down in life with partner who has the qualities of both his mother Sonia Gandhi and grandmother Indira Gandhi.

In an interview to a YouTube channel during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he termed his grandmother and former Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi as “the love of my life and my second mother”. Asked whether he would settle down with a woman like her, Rahul said, “That is an interesting question… I would prefer a woman… I do not mind… she has got qualities. But, a mix between my mothers and grandmothers qualities is good.”

Rahul, who is spearheading the Congress’ ambitious Kanyakumari to Kashmir foot march, also spoke about his love for driving motorcycles and cycles, and referred to a Chinese electric company which manufactures bicycles and mountain bikes with electric motors. “I have driven an electric scooter, but never an electric bike. Have you seen this Chinese company… There are cycles and mountain bikes with electric motors. Very interesting concept. But, they are good,” he said.

Rahul, who shared the interview on his Twitter handle, said he does not own a car and has a CR-V, which is his mother’s. “I have really not been interested in cars. I am not interested in motor bikes, but I am interested in driving motor bikes. I can fix a car. But, I am not obsessed with cars. I like the idea of moving fast, the idea of moving in the air, the idea of moving in water and on moving in the land,” he said.

Rahul said he finds an old Lambretta more attractive than a fast-paced and snazzy R1 bike and said he prefers cycling to motor-cycling.

On his detractors calling him names, the Gandhi scion said, “I do not care. Whatever you want to say, it does not matter. I do not hate anyone. You abuse me or even hit me, I would not hate you.”

On being called “Pappu”, he termed it a propaganda campaign and said those calling him so are doing it out of the fear inside them. “Nothing is happening in his life, he is sad as his relations in life are not fine. That is why he is abusing someone else, it is ok. I welcome it. Abuse more. I like it. You can give me more names, I do not care. I am relaxed.”

About the electric vehicle (EV) revolution in India, he said, “I do not think we are doing what needs to be done for it to happen. Because, an EV revolution requires a foundation and we are nowhere there.”

He said that the country at present doesn’t have enough foundation to produce batteries and motors. “It is not strategically done, it is all ad hoc. They do not really understand how it is supposed to be done.” Rahul also noted that the other revolution that India has missed, about which he is very passionate about, is the drone revolution.

