World’s first flying bike is here: Check out specifications, cost, other details

This flying bike named XTURISMO is termed as a “luxury air cruiser” by its manufacturer AERWINS Technologies, and calls it “an emotional experience that moves you”.

The world’s first flying bike has been unveiled. A Japanese startup company has launched this flying bike at the Detroit Auto Show in the US.

Elaborating more on the hoverbike, the company said on its website that the bike is “bringing science fiction to reality/life”.

Video: World’s first flying bike makes its debut at Detroit Auto Show

The flying bike is priced at $777,000 (₹6.29 crore approximate) and will be available in the US from 2023. It can fly for 40 minutes.

“Imagine a world where humans have free reign over the skies Surely, life would be more free! Expand your ideas about transport, experience the world like never before Pioneer the next generation of transport. XTURISMO was created with this in mind. A new journey begins…,” it said.

The world’s first XTURISMO hoverbike is “combining the thrill of flight with safety and security”, the company added.

Thad Szott, the co-chair of the Detroit Auto Show, was one of the first to take a test drive.

“I mean, it’s awesome! Of course, you have a little apprehension, but I was just so amped. I literally had goosebumps and feel like a little kid. I think we’ll start with delivering goods and services, maybe by drone. It’s ready for today’s world if you go airport to airport. But I’m anxious to see when we can go neighbourhood to neighbourhood. So, let’s get it worked out,” he was quoted as saying by Euronews.

According to a report on tweaktown, the CEO of AERWINS Technologies, Shuhei Komatsu, was inspired to create the hoverbike by a love of Star Wars and its low-flying vehicles known as landspeeders.

Komatsu said that he “wanted to make something from the movie real”, referring to the hoverbike as “a land speeder for the Dark Side”, the report said.

Flying bike’s specifications

Power source: Internal Combustion + Battery (Autonomous Control via Electric Control System)

Weight: 300 kg

Size: Length: 3.7m; Overall width: 2.4m; Overall height: 1.5m

Maximum speed: 80-100 km

Payload: 100 kg