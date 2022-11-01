World Vegan Day 2022: History, significance, and all about veganism

November 1 is celebrated as World Vegan Day by highlighting the benefits of veganism for humans and the environment through different activities, campaigns, and promotions

Vegans across the world celebrate November 1 as World Vegan Day. They observe the day by highlighting the benefits of veganism for humans and the environment through campaigns and promotions. Here are some cool facts about vegans and World Vegan Day.

History of World Vegan Day

Singer and animal activist Louise Wallis started commemorating this event in 1994. She was then the President and Chair of The Vegan Society in the UK. She was also instrumental in coining the terms “vegan” and “veganism.”

Wallis said in September 2011 that the society was founded in November 1944. Since they did not know the exact date, they chose November 1. It coincided with Samhain/Halloween and the Day of the Dead—traditionally auspicious times for feasting and celebration. World Vegan Day is usually a day after Halloween.

The concept of veganism is estimated to be around 2,000 years old. However, only around 1806, veganism as a lifestyle started taking shape, with followers refusing to eat eggs and dairy for ethical reasons. Dr William Lambe and PB Shelley promoted the movement.

Now, people across the world observe World Vegan Day, Week, and Month with different themes.

Veganism and its types

You may know that veganism means staying away from all kinds of animal products, not only dietary but anything involving the commodification of animals. Vegans avoid dairy products, poultry, all kinds of meat, fish, and honey. They say no to products such as silk that involve killing silkworms, leather, fur, and products involving animal testing.

Vegans eat a plant-based diet. They even avoid animal-derived ingredients, such as gelatine, albumin, casein, carmine, and pepsin. Food items such as marshmallows, gummy candies, chewing gum, etc., often contain these ingredients. Hence, vegans read food labels carefully when shopping. Nowadays, many companies make vegan-friendly versions of these items, that is, by using similar plant-based ingredients instead of animal-based ones.

However, did you know that there are various types of vegans? Some are dietary vegans, who are strict about not consuming animal products. Then there are the ethical vegans, who follow veganism in their diet and all other aspects of life. Environmental vegans are averse to industrial farming of animals in all ways.

Pros and cons of going vegan

Switching to plant-based diet may help you lose weight and improve your gut health. You can get more fibre and reduce your risk of heart diseases as well.

On the flip side, you might feel low on energy because of the lack of enough protein, iodine, and choline in your diet. To make up for the loss, it is important to include vegetables such as broccoli, Brussels sprouts, and sweet potatoes in your diet and go for supplements at the same time.

Veganism can also cause anaemia, hormonal imbalances, Vitamin B12 deficiencies, and depression due to a lack of omega-3 fatty acids. It is important to find plant-based substitutes for these micronutrients and adopt supplementation in your diet. Too much fibre can also make you feel bloated.

Significance of World Vegan Day

On World Vegan Day, vegans make other people aware of the benefits of veganism and its environment-friendliness.

Here are some cool Vegan Day slogans:

I don’t eat my friends

My body is not a graveyard

I love animals. Just not on my plate

Eat beans, not beings

Only monsters eat the dead. Go vegan

Animals have souls, Don’t put them in your bowls

And, here are some favourite quotes from well-known names vegans cite as the philosophy behind their lifestyle choice:

“I hold that the more helpless a creature, the more entitled it is to protection by man from the cruelty of man” — Mahatma Gandhi.

“I don’t see why someone should lose their life just so you can have a snack” — Russell Brand

“Nothing more strongly arouses our disgust than cannibalism, yet we make the same impression on Buddhists and vegetarians, for we feed on babies, though not our own” — Robert Louis Stevenson

“It is much easier to show compassion to animals. They are never wicked” — Haile Selassie.

“People are the only animals that drink the milk of the mother of another species” — Michael Klaper.