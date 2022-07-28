World Nature Conservation Day 2022: Theme, significance, what needs to be done

One must remember that if one protects the natural resources today, they will sustain our lives in the long run

World Nature Conservation Day is observed on July 28 every year. The day stresses the alarming need to preserve the environment and its natural resources that facilitate a sustainable life.

The day also attempts to take one’s attention to current climate crisis like global warming where the world is trying hard to keep the rising global heat cap below 2 degrees Celsius.

A world with extreme climatic shifts is characterised with fiercer natural calamities, high plant and animal extinction, excessive heat-related deaths, smog and the spread of infectious diseases.

The need to protect nature is more than ever.

Saving plant and animal life that face the fear of extinction has been the primary goals of the day.

While the last year’s theme for the day was “Cut down on plastic use”, this year in 2022, the theme is “Living Sustainably in Harmony with Nature”.

With this year observing record-breaking heat, wildfires, floods, and other natural calamities, the world now recognises the fact that irresponsible human activity is the cause of such natural destruction.

What can an individual do to protect nature?

One must remember that if one protects the natural resources today, they will sustain our lives in the long run.

Here are some things we can do at an individual level:

If we can’t stop deforestation, we can surely engage in afforestation. Determine to plant more trees and protect the rich hollow of natural resources – the forests

Manage your waste, segregate your waste into dry and wet categories, and compost if convenient

Say no to plastic products as much as you can

Save water and electricity at home and offices

Create public awareness about endangered species and climatic changes

Save fuel, why take a car when one can walk

Make 3 ‘R’s a daily habit – reduce, reuse and recycle things as much as possible

Don’t allow waste to accumulate in your locality, be proactive and seek an immediate solution

Prevent standing water in your locality and you might prevent infectious diseases caused by it

Don’t honk unnecessarily

Use greenhouse rich products economically

Protecting nature is to protect Earth, wildlife, and human health. It is no one’s responsibility but yours.