2004-2014 was a lost decade, current one will be known as India’s decade: PM in Lok Sabha

Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Lok Sabha, Modi said the world was looking at India with hope in the midst of the instability in some parts of the globe triggered by the once-in-a-century pandemic and conflicts

The world was seeing its prosperity in India’s growth story but a few “frustrated” persons were not ready to accept the nation’s achievements, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (February 8) in Lok Sabha. In a stinging attack on the Opposition, PM Modi said the trust reposed by crores of people was his protective shield, which cannot be breached by abuse and allegations from his detractors.

Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address in Lok Sabha, Modi said the world was looking at India with hope in the midst of the instability in some parts of the globe triggered by the once-in-a-century pandemic and conflicts.

Stating that India was emerging as a manufacturing hub and the world now sees its prosperity in the country’s growth, he said, “But some people who are neck deep in frustration refuse to accept India’s growth story. They cannot see the achievements of 140 crore Indians,” Modi said, targeting the Opposition.

Further, he added that people know Modi has come to their help in times of crisis. “How will they agree with your abuses and allegations,” he told the Opposition. “People trust in Modi not due to newspaper headlines or TV visuals but due to my years of dedication in the service of the people,” Modi said, listing out the public welfare initiatives of his government, even as BJP members started chanting ‘Modi, Modi’.

Advertisement

Opposition members raised the slogan of Adani, Adani to counter the Modi chants by BJP MPs.

Also read: LIVE | ED brought all Opposition parties together on one platform: Modi

India’s Lost Decade

PM Modi described the 10 years of UPA rule as India’s “lost decade”. “The decade before 2014 (2004-2014) will always be remembered as The Lost Decade, but the current decade will be known as India’s decade,” he pointed out.

Opposition MPs including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had targeted the government while raising the Adani-Hindenburg issue during the debate. The PM said in his speech that Opposition had wasted the past nine years in levelling baseless allegations instead of indulging in constructive criticism.

“When you lose elections, blame the EVMs, criticise the Election Commission, if the Supreme Court does not give a favourable verdict, criticise the apex court. If corruption is being probed, abuse the investigative agencies. If the Army displays valour, abuse the armed forces, level allegations against them. When there is talk of economic progress, criticise the RBI,” Modi said, adding that in the past nine years, compulsive criticism has replaced constructive criticism.

Some people here have a craze for Harvard studies. During COVID, it was said that there will be a case study on devastation in India. Over the years, an important study has been done at Harvard and the subject of the study is the ‘Rise and fall of India’s Congress Party’.

On the 2008 attacks

Coming down heavily on the UPA, he said, “No one can forget the attacks of 2008. The lack of courage in acting against terrorism led to a bloodbath and the loss of lives of our innocent citizens. It’s synonymous with the UPA’s misrule.”

PM Modi also praised President Droupadi Murmu’s address to Parliament claiming it was an inspiration for everyone.

Raising slogans, members of the BRS, Left parties and some members of the Congress walked out of Lok Sabha in protest as PM Modi was speaking.