World Cerebral Palsy Day 2022: History, significance

The World Cerebral Palsy Day is observed on October 6 every year to recognize people living with cerebral palsy, celebrate their achievements and understand the need for their better integration into mainstream society and availability of equal opportunities.

The world has around 1 billion people with cerebral palsy and most of it are children who develop the condition before or during birth or in early infancy.

What is cerebral palsy?

A neurological disorder caused by brain injury when the child’s brain is under development (before, during or after birth), cerebral palsy affects muscle function and coordination. No cure has been found for the condition so far, but treatment and therapy can help manage the symptoms.

Although permanent, the brain damage, however, is non-progressive and a person with cerebral palsy is unlikely to face further degeneration of the brain in the future.

History and significance of the day

The Cerebral Palsy Alliance in Australia started a campaign called ‘Change my world in one minute’ with an aim to gather and share information about gadgets, technologies and products which could make life easier for people living with cerebral palsy.

The campaign grew over the years and in 2012, the organization designated October 6 as the World Cerebral Palsy Day. The chief goal of the day is to unite people living with cerebral palsy and their families across 100 countries and ensure that children and adults with the condition get equal rights and opportunities as others.

The day is an opportunity for the world not only to celebrate and support those living with cerebral palsy, but also help them navigate the world by offering accessible technology.