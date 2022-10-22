Working to soften Covid-19 impact on economy: PM in Rozgar Mela speech

Modi sends 75,000 appointment letters to government job aspirants in nationwide recruitment drive

The Centre is working to soften the blow of the economic problems induced by the Covid-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his Rozgar Mela speech on Sunday.

Modi was speaking after electronically sending 75,000 appointment letters—a “Diwali gift” to these government job aspirants. Pointing out that several countries were facing economic problems, he said the Centre was also working on multiple fronts to create maximum job opportunities for the youth.

“It is a fact that the global situation is not very good. Several large economies are struggling. In several countries, problems such as high inflation and unemployment are at their peak,” he said.

“Challenging job”

The Rozgar Mela is a nationwide recruitment drive, under which 75,000 people would be recruited every month, ensuring 10 lakh government jobs over the next one year, according to Labour and Employment Minister Bhupendra Yadav.

Across India, central ministers handed over appointment letters to thousands of job aspirants at different locations. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, for instance, tweeted about their presence at the Rozgar Mela in Chennai and Shillong, respectively.

In his speech that was telecast across all the venues, the PM pointed out that the side-effects of a once-in-a-century pandemic would not go away in 100 days. “But despite this crisis, the impact of which is being felt the world over, India is taking new initiatives and some risks to save the country from being affected by these problems,” he said.

“We are working to soften the impact on our country. It is a challenging job, but with your blessings, we have been protected till now,” Modi added.

75,000 get letters

The 75,000 new recruits, selected from across the country, will join 38 central ministries or departments at various levels, including Group A and B (gazetted), Group B (non-gazetted), and Group C.

The posts include those of central armed forces personnel, sub-inspectors, constables, lower division clerks, stenographers, personal assistants (PAs), income tax inspectors, and multi-tasking staff (MTS), says a statement issued by the government.

The ministries and departments are doing these recruitments either by themselves or through the UPSC, the SSC, and the Railway Recruitment Board. For speedy recruitment, the selection processes have been simplified and made tech-enabled, the government had said earlier.

The PM had asked various departments and ministries in June to recruit 10 lakh people on a “mission mode” in the next year and a half.

(With agency inputs)