A woman trainee pilot died when an aircraft belonging to a private aviation academy crashed in Nalgonda district of Telangana on Saturday.

Citing preliminary information, a police official said that the ill-fated aircraft, which came from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh side, crashed at a village in the district before noon.

“The woman trainee pilot died on the spot and further details were being ascertained,” the official said.

