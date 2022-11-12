Will rename Narendra Modi Stadium to Sardar Patel Stadium: Cong’s Gujarat manifesto

The Congress in its manifesto has promised to create 10 lakh jobs for Gujaratis and ensure 50 per cent reservation for women in state government jobs

The Congress on Saturday (November 12) promised to rename the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad to Sardar Patel Stadium, if it comes to power in Gujarat.

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said that upon coming to power in Gujarat, the party will adopt the proposed manifesto in the first cabinet meeting itself.

Also Read: Thin victory margins sealed fate of 16 seats in 2017 Gujarat polls; one of them saw gap of just 170 votes

The state elections will be held in two phases, on December 1 and 5. The votes will be counted on December 8.

Advertisement

The Congress in its manifesto promises to create 10 lakh jobs for Gujaratis, ensure 50 per cent reservation for women in state government jobs and provide a monthly grant of ₹2,000 to each single, widow and elderly woman in Gujarat.

Also Read: Gujarat polls: Daughter of Naroda Patiya riot’s case convict gets BJP ticket

The party has also promised to open 3,000 English-medium schools in the state.

The Congress has promised that all girls in the state will be given free education until their post-graduation.

Gehlot said that if the Congress is voted to power in Gujarat, it will order investigation into all complaints of corruption over the last 27 years. The guilty party will be booked, he said.

Also Read: Gujarat polls: Denied ticket by BJP, two-time MLA joins AAP

The party through its manifesto, offered free medical treatment to all Gujaratis up to a maximum of ₹10 lakh, a free health checkup and medicines up to ₹5 lakh.

(With Agency inputs)