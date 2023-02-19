Will make every effort to make life in Ladakh easier: PM Modi

The prime minister said this in response to a tweet by Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal in which he thanked Modi for approval of Shinku La tunnel to provide all-weather connectivity to Ladakh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that his government will leave no stone unturned to make life easier for the people of Ladakh.

He made the comment tagging a tweet by Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal in which he said the Modi government approved Rs 1,681.51 crore for the construction of the 4.1-km-long Shinku La tunnel to be completed by 2025 to provide all-weather connectivity to Ladakh.

“The residents of Lungnak Valley of Zanskar, the most backward region of Ladakh, welcomed and thanked Modi ji for this decision,” the Lok Sabha MP from the Union Territory said.

Modi’s tweet

Tagging his tweet, Modi, in a tweet in Hindi, said, “We will leave no stone unturned to make life easier for the people of Ladakh.”

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday had given its nod for the construction of the 4.1-km tunnel on the Nimu-Padam-Darcha road link to provide all-weather connectivity to the border areas of Ladakh.

Cabinet decision

Providing details of the cabinet decision, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that the tunnel would be completed by December 2025 at a cost of Rs 1,681 crore and that an approach would also be built by December 2025.

“The Cabinet Committee on Security approved the Shinku La Tunnel for the Ladakh area which will provide all-weather connectivity to the Ladakh region with the entire country,” Thakur had said.

