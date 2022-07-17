Will Assam bride abide by ‘One pizza a month’ rule in wedding contract?

'Only one pizza a month' was one of the off-beat conditions drawn out in a wedding contract of a young couple in Assam

Wedding contracts are meant to be serious business but this is clearly not the case in India, it seems.

One couple from Assam however signed a wedding contract, which included rules such as “only one pizza a month”, the wife having to go to the gym and wear a sari everyday.

The 16-second video of the couple, Shanti Prasad and Mintu Rai from Guwahati, signing a wedding contract, which was shared on Instagram went viral on social media. Since the time it was posted, it has gone viral and raked in over 38.8 million views and 1.8 million likes.

Such fun wedding contracts drawn up by friends of the newly-wed couple are not new, but this grabbed the attention of social media users largely because of one item that topped the list of conditions – “only one pizza a month”.

Apparently, this is meant for the 24-year-old bride Shanti Prasad, who is crazy about pizza. On her first date with Mintu, who she had met at her commerce class in college, she insisted on having pizza. On all her subsequent dates too, she just wanted to have pizza and though Mintu liked to have pizza once a while this was stretching it a bit too far. He complained to his friends about having to eat pizza all the time and it became a standing joke among their friends.

At their wedding, their friends got together and drew up a contract with eight terms and conditions and sprung it at the couple during their wedding last month. Since she is such a pizza freak that point prominently figured in the contract. Other conditions that are detailed are that Mintu must cook breakfast on Sundays; he must take her shopping every 15 days and cannot go to late-night parties without Shanti.

However, the point that Shanti had to wear a sari every day did not go down well on social media. Meanwhile, the couple are thrilled that the video has gone viral. But, their friends are unsure if the couple will abide by the conditions in the contract, and believe that they view it as a huge joke. For Shanti has already had pizzas twice in a matter of two weeks, said a newspaper report quoting her husband Mintu Rai.