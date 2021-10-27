Will Aryan Khan get bail? Hearing begins in Bombay High Court

Aryan’s lawyers arrive in court, while ASG Anil Singh will present NCB’s side of the case.

Aryan Khan’s bail hearing resumed before the Bombay High Court on Wednesday, with lawyers Mukul Rohatgi and Satish Maneshinde for 23-year-old Aryan, and Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh, appearing for the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), arriving in court.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is expected to be present for the hearing, according to media reports.

A day earlier, senior advocate and former Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi had called Aryan’s arrest “arbitrary” and argued that Shah Rukh Khan’s son was wrongfully arrested though there was “no consumption or possession of drugs” and cases involving such small quantities of drug called for rehab rather than jail.

He had also said the case against Aryan was based on old WhatsApp chats that were “irrelevant” and had nothing to do with the cruise. There was no recovery, no consumption and therefore “no need to arrest” him.

The NCB on Tuesday filed an affidavit opposing Aryan’s bail plea on the reasoning that he is an influential person and likely to tamper with evidence or flee justice if released. It also said Aryan was in touch with persons abroad who were a part of an international drug network. And according to the NCB, Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani was already influencing the probe in the case.

Aryan has been in jail since October 8 and was arrested after an NCB drug raids on a cruise ship on October 3. The agency has so far nabbed 19 other people in the case.

Aryan has been denied bail twice before, with the special anti-drugs court last week saying Aryan knew about charas hidden in friend Arbaaz Merchant’s shoe, and this amounted to “conscious possession”.

In the Bombay High Court, a single-judge bench of Justice Nitin W Sambre is hearing the case. Today, senior counsel Amit Desai is set to continue arguments for co-accused Arbaaz Merchant, followed by hearing on another co-accused Munmun Dhamecha’s bail plea. ASG Anil Singh is likely to put forth his arguments for the NCB at the end.

