Why is SGPC seeking ban on book released by PM on Kashi Vishwanath Dham

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee stated that the booklet puts the connection between Sikhism and Kashi in a wrong way

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Varanasi and the grand opening of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor is in news once again. This time, a section of the Sikh community has objected to the release of a booklet by the PM, titled ‘Sri Kashi Vishwanath Dham Ka Gauravshali Itihas’ (history of Kashi Vishwanath Dham), saying it distorts Sikh history.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) said the booklet talks about the connection between Sikhism and Kashi, which is misrepresented. The booklet states that the Panj Piaras (five beloved ones) through whom the Khalsa Panth was founded by Guru Gobind Singh (10th Guru) were sent to Kashi to gain full knowledge of the Sanatan Dharm and to protect it. The booklet also states that Sikh faith was established to protect the Sanatan Dharm from the Mughals.

Also read: PM Modi opens Phase I of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi

SGPC media secretary Kulwinder Singh Ramdas said both these statements are factually incorrect. “As a matter of fact, the Khalsa Panth was formed to protect religious values and human rights against oppression, tyranny and injustice and not to protect the Sanatan Dharm. Secondly, the five Sikhs sent to Kashi are totally different from the Panj Piaras who offered heads at the time of the formation of the Khalsa at Sri Anandpur Sahib,” Ramdas said.

Advertisement

According to Ramdas, at Paonta Sahib, when Pandit Raghunath refused to teach Dev Bhasha Sanskrit to some Sikh students belonging to so-called Shudra class, Guru Gobind Singh had then sent five Sikhs belonging to different castes to Kashi with the purpose of learning Sanskrit language. “They were not sent to know about Sanatan Dharm or protect it. The five Sikhs sent to Kashi have no connection with the Panj Piaras (Bhai Daya Singh, Bhai Dharam Singh, Bhai Himmat Singh, Bhai Mohkam Singh and Bhai Sahib Singh) who offered their heads at the time of Khalsa formation,” Ramdas said, adding that the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee demands a ban on the booklet.