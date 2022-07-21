Who’s Emmanuel and why’s dontdoitemmanuel trending on Twitter?

Emmanuel has become a global star after his caretaker Taylor Blake posted videos of her being constantly interrupted by her feathery friend whenever she tried to record educational content in her family farm in south Florida for TikTok

A disobedient, pesky emu from a farm in South Florida is creating a flutter on Twitter.

Emmanuel, the emu, has become a global star, more popular than Brad Pitt or Chris Hemsworth, after his caretaker Taylor Blake posted videos of her being constantly interrupted by her feathery friend whenever she tried to record educational content in her family farm Knuckle Bump Farms for TikTok.

Her frustrated exclaimation, “Don’t do it, Emmanuel, don’t do it! Emmanuel Todd Lopez!” went viral and even led to hashtags #dontdoitemmanuel on Twitter.

Millions of people have watched the giant bird piquantly sticking his long neck into the frame of Blake’s TikTok videos, oblivious to anything going on around him. Like a little child, who wants his mother’s attention, (incidentally, he follows Blake everywhere around the farm) he even pecks the device to the ground as he constantly interrupts the social media content creator’s educational videos about animals and farm life.

Holy crap this is wonderful pic.twitter.com/kSUiQd0XQP — David (@p4ndr_) July 15, 2022

Also read: Kerala’s Bird Atlas, Asia’s largest, shows the way in conservation

One video, in which Blake calls Emmanuel by his full name — Emmanuel Todd Lopez — has been viewed more than 2 million times. In one clip, when Emmanuel knocks the camera to the ground and pokes it with its beak, Blake says, “How does that make you feel? Was it everything that you ever wanted and hoped for in life? Do you feel fulfilled now?”.

According to reports, Emmanuel has come to represent a symbol of defiance, of audacity. “Become ungovernable. Be the Emmanuel you wish to see in the world,” one book author tweeted about the video.

Some parents compared her futile attempts at persuading a giant bird not to do something, even as she watched helplessly — with trying to raise a willful toddler. Some teachers said it reminded them of unruly classrooms.

“This is other-worldly. It’s magical,” one Twitter user wrote. “I like how she tries to reason with the animals, and they just won’t be reasoned with,” wrote another. In a world dominated by wars, violence and other terrible things, this fun, sweet bird bonding video seems to have touched a chord among the Twitterati.

Is it ok to love this as much as I do? Something about domesticated velociraptors being cheeky always makes me giggle! — Abe Froman🌭👑🚋 (@Abe_Froman21) July 16, 2022

As this one Twitter user wrote: ‘Is it ok to love this as much as I do? Something about domesticated velociraptors being cheeky always makes me giggle!’

In the video, Blake, a content creator filming clips with the animals — cows, donkeys, ducks and, emus in her farm since 2018, had said, “OK, guys, I’m just gonna be honest with you. I don’t think that I’m ever going to be able to educate you on anything because I don’t think that anybody on this farm is go…” And, she is interrupted this time by Regina!

Regina is Emmanuel’s sister, and she is as nosy as her beautiful sibling who has stormed the Internet. Finally, Blake with mock disgust gives up trying to record the video saying that she doesn’t even remember what she wanted to talk about anymore before ending the segment. Nobody wants to hear what she has to say, they just cannot get enough of Emmanuel. And, Blake posted a new video to keep her fans happy:

Emmanuel heard about the love he’s getting on Twitter and had to flex on y’all real quick 🥵 pic.twitter.com/uKmkezxPT4 — eco sister (@hiitaylorblake) July 16, 2022

farm in South Florida is Internet’s new star.