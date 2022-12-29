Who is Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani’s fiancee?

Anant and Radhika have been friends for a few years now and today’s ceremony commences the formal journey of their marriage in the coming months

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, will wed Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, the family announced on Thursday (December 29).

The roka or engagement ceremony of Radhika, daughter of Shaila and Viren Merchant, and Anant was performed at the Shrinathji Temple at Nathdwara in Rajasthan on Thursday in the presence of family members and friends.

Further, after the engagement, the young couple spent the day at the temple seeking Lord Shrinathji’s blessings for their upcoming union. However, there was no announcement about when the wedding would take place.

So, who is Radhika Merchant?

Radhika, 24, is the daughter of CEO Of Encore, Viren Merchant. After completing her schooling at Mumbai’s iconic Cathedral and John Connon School, and at École Mondiale World School, which is located in Juhu, she then got an International Baccalaureate Diploma from BD Somani International School.

Later, Radhika went to New York for her higher studies, where she obtained a bachelor’s degree in politics and economics from New York University. After she returned to Mumbai, she had joined the luxury home developer, the Isprava Group, which is backed by the likes of Nadir Godrej, Anand Piramal, and Dabur’s Burman family. She worked here as a sales executive in 2017.

At present, Radhika is one of the directors on the Board of Encore Healthcare. She is also known to be an ardent animal lover and is actively into animal welfare.

Radhika is also a trained classical dancer. She learnt Bharatnatyam at Shree Nibha Arts for almost 8 years under the guidance of Guru Bhavana Thakar. In fact, Radhika’s ‘arangetram’ was organised by the Ambanis at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. She will be the second person in the Ambani clan to know Bharatnatyam, after Nita Ambani.

Anant and Radhika have been friends for a few years now and today’s ceremony commences the formal journey of their marriage in the coming months. “Anant and Radhika have known each other for a few years and todays ceremony commences the formal journey of their marriage in the coming months,” the statement said. “Both families seek the blessings and good wishes of everyone for Radhika and Anant as they start their journey of togetherness”, it added.

Anant Ambani

Anant, who studied at Brown University in the US, is being groomed to take over the new energy business of oil-to-telecom-to-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd run by his father. He is also on the boards of Jio Platforms – the groups telecom and digital company, and Reliance Retail Ventures.

The statement said Anant leads the energy business of Reliance and Radhika serves as a director on the board of Encore Healthcare.

The Ambanis have three children – twins Akash and Isha, and youngest son Anant. Their daughter Isha married Piramal Group heir Anand Piramal in December 2018, who had twins ‘Aadiya’ and ‘Krishna’, last month.

Elder son Akash married diamantaire Russell Mehta’s daughter Shloka in March 2019, and they have a two-year-old son ‘Prithvi’ now.e family announced on Thursday (December 29).