You will have to accept WhatsApp’s privacy policy, sooner or later

Not accepting the updates means the users will gradually lose functionality of the chatting app. Meanwhile, WhatsApp will persist with its demand and send reminders to users to accept the new terms and conditions

WhatsApp may have agreed to not to delete user accounts on May 15 if they don’t accept the new privacy policy, but there is a caveat: They won’t be able to access updates and features that come with the chatting app in the weeks to come. This essentially means the users will have to accept the new privacy policy, sooner or later, if they wish to continue using the features.

“After giving everyone time to review, we’re continuing to remind those who haven’t had the chance to do so to review and accept,” WhatsApp said in a statement, adequately hinting that it will eventually make users accept the updates, a condition which had caused much uproar last year over privacy concerns.

Not accepting the new privacy policy doesn’t mean the users will lose full functionality all of a sudden. The company, however, will gradually disable the features over a period of time. Meanwhile, WhatsApp will persist with its demand and send reminders to users to accept the new terms and conditions.

WhatsApp users will gradually lose one feature after other till the time they accept the updates. For example, a user may fail to access her chat list, but she may still be able to answer or make voice or video call.

Eventually WhatsApp will stop sending messages and calls to your phone, which would compel you to either accept the updates or quit the messaging platform.

Officially, WhatsApp, which is a subsidiary of Facebook, says it won’t delete any WhatsApp account. However, without access to its features, Whatsapp is of very little use.

Besides, not using the messaging app for about 120 days would mean the account will get deleted automatically, as per the company policy.

What is the new WhatsApp privacy policy?

The update will allow WhatsApp to use some of the “business conversations” hosted with the social network for advertising. WhatsApp, however, has said time and again that the messaging app is end-to-end encrypted and that it doesn’t have access to users’ private chats or location and that the company doesn’t share private messages or other data with Facebook, the parent company.

Only “when you communicate with a business by phone, email, or WhatsApp, it can see what you’re saying and may use that information for its own marketing purposes, which may include advertising on Facebook,” the company said.

WhatsApp says it will “clearly label conversations with businesses that are choosing to use hosting services from Facebook.” “Messaging with businesses is different than messaging with your family or friends,” WhatsApp added.

Users responded very strongly when the updates came last year. It was seen as an attempt to infringe upon people’s privacy, which led many to switch to other messaging apps like Signal and Telegram.