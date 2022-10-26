WhatsApp outage: Electronics & IT Ministry asks Meta to submit report

Company asked to submit report to Indian Computer Emergency Response Team under ministry

A day after WhatsApp suffered a brief outage, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Wednesday asked its parent company Meta to submit a report.

Officials familiar with the developed said the report is to be submitted to the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, a nodal agency under the said ministry.

“Whenever there is an outage, the ministry seeks a report from the company involved, in this case Meta,” explained an official. “The ministry has sought an explanation for the outage,” the official added.

Small businesses hit

Advertisement

Users from across the world complained on Tuesday that they could not send or receive messages or log in to their accounts for around two hours.

Also read: India key for learning, incubation, and testing of features: Top Meta official

“The brief outage was the result of a technical error on our part and has now been resolved,” Meta said in an official statement on Tuesday. The snag hit individuals and businesses alike.

Many small businesses rely on WhatsApp to communicate with their clients and other acquaintances. Many complained about being affected by the outage. Some people switched to alternate modes of communication, such as Telegram.

(With agency inputs)