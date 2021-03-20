WhatsApp, Instagram services restored after massive global outage

Facebook-owned social media platforms WhatsApp and Instagram suffered a major outage on Friday night, with many users taking to Twitter to flag the issue. The services, however, resumed after some time.

Many WhatsApp users were reportedly not being able to send and receive messages, while Instagram too was down during the period. Independent tracking portal Downdetector showed a spike in the outage reported by the users of both WhatsApp and Instagram.

The social media platforms later said the “technical issue” had been resolved, but did not cite any reason behind the outage.

“A technical issue caused people to have trouble accessing some Facebook services. We resolved this issue for everyone, and we apologize for any inconvenience,” said a Facebook spokesperson.

“Thanks for your patience, that was a long 45 minutes but we are back!” WhatsApp posted on Twitter.

“Some people were having issues with their Instagram accounts earlier, but were back now. The issues been fixed and were sorry for the trouble,” Instagram tweeted, along with a GIF.

[With inputs from agencies]