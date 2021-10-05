WhatsApp, FB, Insta outage: Jack Dorsey tweets, ‘Hello literally everyone’

WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook are now online after outage.

“Hello literally everyone,” is how Twitter’s Jack Dorsey greeted the world during the global outage faced by WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook on Monday (October 4). The outage lasted for nearly six hours. According to Facebook, configuration changes on the backbone routers caused the outage.

At around 9:06 pm (IST), the outage began when the users experienced disruption in user feeds. The platforms, at least, partially reconnected in the early hours of Tuesday (October 5), after about six hours of outage.

Also read: WhatsApp, Facebook & Instagram down after international blackout

Users thronged on Twitter due to the outage of other social media platforms and then Jack Dorsey owned Twitter greeted, “Hello literally everyone.”

 

While many including, Zomato, and Google took to tweet witty comments on the outage, Facebook’s website read, “Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on it, and we’ll get it fixed as soon as we can.”

 

 

A tweet by WhatsApp also confirmed the issue and added, “We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience!”

 

Instagram also noted ‘a little bit of a hard time right now’ with a hashtag #instagramdown.

 

Supposedly, it was a Domain Name System (DNS) error. According to the downdetector.com website, users reported more than 50,000 incidents of issues with Facebook and Instagram.

