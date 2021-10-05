WhatsApp, FB, Insta outage: Jack Dorsey tweets, ‘Hello literally everyone’

Google tweets, “Who switched on DND?” — Six hours of global outage takes down WhatsApp, Insta and FB.

“Hello literally everyone,” is how Twitter’s Jack Dorsey greeted the world during the global outage faced by WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook on Monday (October 4). The outage lasted for nearly six hours. According to Facebook, configuration changes on the backbone routers caused the outage.

At around 9:06 pm (IST), the outage began when the users experienced disruption in user feeds. The platforms, at least, partially reconnected in the early hours of Tuesday (October 5), after about six hours of outage.

Users thronged on Twitter due to the outage of other social media platforms and then Jack Dorsey owned Twitter greeted, “Hello literally everyone.”

hello literally everyone — Twitter (@Twitter) October 4, 2021

While many including, Zomato, and Google took to tweet witty comments on the outage, Facebook’s website read, “Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on it, and we’ll get it fixed as soon as we can.”

Okay, who switched on DND? — Google India (@GoogleIndia) October 4, 2021

it’s ok instagram, surviving mondays is tough cc – whatsapp — zomato (@zomato) October 4, 2021

A tweet by WhatsApp also confirmed the issue and added, “We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience!”

We’re coming back online! Thank you all for your patience and we sincerely apologize to everyone affected by the outage. https://t.co/0ivNTHJ9wd — Facebook App (@facebookapp) October 4, 2021

Instagram also noted ‘a little bit of a hard time right now’ with a hashtag #instagramdown.

Instagram is slowly but surely coming back now – thanks for dealing with us and sorry for the wait! https://t.co/O6II13DrMy — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 4, 2021

Supposedly, it was a Domain Name System (DNS) error. According to the downdetector.com website, users reported more than 50,000 incidents of issues with Facebook and Instagram.