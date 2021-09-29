What’s cooking? ‘Humiliated’ Amarinder meets Amit Shah in New Delhi

The former CM is also expected to meet BJP chief JP Nadda later in the day

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi on Wednesday, raising speculation over his future. His team has called it a “courtesy visit”.

Singh arrived in the capital on Tuesday, days after he quit as CM and said his “option” were open. He had refused to answer questions about joining the BJP but complained bitterly about his treatment at the hands of Congress high command.

Also read: How Amarinder Singh went from Punjab’s Captain to Captain Cooked

Advertisement

The veteran Congressman had also launched a scathing attack on his bête noire, Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was appointed as the party’s Punjab unit president. Sidhu quit that post on Tuesday.

#WATCH | Former Punjab CM and Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh reaches the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi pic.twitter.com/787frIaou7 — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2021

On Tuesday’s Singh’s media advisor, Raveen Thukral, had said: “Too much being read into Captain Amarinder’s visit to Delhi.

“He is on a personal visit, during which he’ll meet some friends and vacate Kapurthala House [the Punjab CM’s residence in the national capital]… No need for unnecessary speculation.”