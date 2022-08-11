‘What a joke! It’s bogus’: Nitish rubbishes Sushil Modi’s VP claims against him

BJP MP Sushil Modi had alleged that Kumar ended the alliance with BJP because the latter didn't pitch his name for Vice President

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday (August 11) dismissed as a “joke” and “bogus” the claims of his former deputy and BJP MP Sushil Modi that the JD(U)’s ended its alliance with the BJP after Kumar’s desire to become the Vice President was turned down.

Sushil Modi had alleged that some JD(U) members had asked to make Kumar the Vice-President. He said that the BJP never betrayed Kumar as it had made Kumar the Vice President five times.

Responding to the comment, Kumar told reporters: “You heard a man say that I wanted to be Vice President. What a joke! It’s bogus. I had no such desire. Did they forget how much our party supported their President and Vice-President candidate?”

“Let them talk so much about me that they may get a position,” the Bihar Chief Minister said.

A day after parting ways with the NDA in the state, Kumar for a straight eighth time took oath as the Chief Minister in alliance with Tejaswi Yadav’s RJD and other parties, forming the Mahagathbandhan government.

In an interview with a TV channel, RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav praised Kumar for his ‘fearless’ stand and called his decision to have snapped ties with the BJP a ‘bold’ one.

He said that JD(U)’s exit has left the BJP “worried and bruised”.

As per reports, some BJP leaders felt that Kumar was a burden in 2020 and that the party must have contested alone. The development has left the BJP to focus on all 243 constituencies of the state all by itself.

As per reports, one of the reasons why Kumar called it quits with the BJP was his concern that the latter would split the JD(U) in a similar way as it did with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.