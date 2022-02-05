Webinar: Poll campaign trend reinforces othering of Muslims

Join our live webinar at 6pm today where we discuss this important topic

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently said that the state will witness a “80 per cent versus 20 per cent” election.

The CM’s statement was one of several instances where the ruling party or those associated with it have openly issued polarising messages in the run-up to the election. The ruling party has also been accused of politically marginalising the minority community by choosing to not give any tickets to its members.

The opposition, perhaps with an eye towards the elections, has also been reluctant to take on the governing party over these issues.

Given the stakes involved in the upcoming elections – especially in UP – The Federal asks: Does the poll campaign trend reinforce othering of Muslims by BJP and secular parties.

Advertisement

Join our live webinar at 6pm today where we discuss this important topic. The webinar will be attended by Dr Mohammad Jawed, Congress MP from Kishanganj; Zafar Bakht, member, Indian Muslims for Secular Democracy, Allahabad; Anas Tanwir, Supreme Court lawyer and founder of the Indian Civil Liberties Union; and Professor Khalid Anis Ansari, Azim Premji University, Bangalore. It will be moderated by S Srinivasan, editor-in-chief, The Federal.