Webinar: Is Omicron changing the character of coronavirus?

Latest data indicate that Omicron’s rapid spread could help push coronavirus from the pandemic phase to a more manageable endemic phase. Is it time we accept COVID-19 in our midst and treat it like any other viral fever, or are we underestimating it, like we did before?

Is Omicron changing the character of coronavirus into something less fearful? That is the subject of discussion on The Federal’s latest webinar tonight (January 22, 2022, 6pm).

Join our panel of experts – Dr Amitav Banerjee, professor and head, community medicine, Dr D Y Patil Medical College, Pune; Dr Chandrakant Lahariya, public policy, vaccines and health systems expert; Dr T V Venkateshwaran, scientist, Vigyan Prasar Bharathi; and Dr P Kuganandam, consultant, infectious diseases and social medicine, SIMS – as they discuss the biggest health emergency of this century so far.

The webinar will be moderated by S Srinivasan, editor-in-chief, The Federal.