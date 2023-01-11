‘We are Indians first’: Adnan Sami’s swipe at Jagan over ‘RRR’ win tweet

The Andhra Chief Minister in his congratulatory tweet on the win of 'RRR' at the Golden Globe Awards had called it a win for the Telugu state

Singer Adnan Sami on Wednesday (January 11) kicked off up a raging nationhood vs statehood debate on Twitter after he slammed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his tweet in which the latter congratulated the team of film RRR for winning a Golden Globe Award in the Best Original Song Category, by calling it a triumph for the state.

“The #Telugu flag is flying high! On behalf of all of #AndhraPradesh, I congratulate @mmkeeravaani, @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of @RRRMovie. We are incredibly proud of you! #GoldenGlobes2023,” Reddy tweeted after the Naatu Naatu song in the SS Rajamouli film was named the winner at the awards ceremony.

Sami took exception to the tweet, accusing the Andhra chief minister of stoking separatist sentiments instead of calling it a win for the entire nation.

“Telugu flag? You mean INDIAN flag right? We are Indians first & so kindly stop separating yourself from the rest of the country…Especially internationally, we are one country! This ‘separatist’ attitude is highly unhealthy as we saw in 1947!!! Thank you…Jai HIND,” Sami wrote in a curt rejoinder.

The singer’s response received huge traction on social media, with a chunk of responders mercilessly trolling him over his own “borrowed nationalism” and other asking why Bollywood, which earlier ignored the south, now wants credit for the success of south Indian films.

“Where were u when north people were mocking Telugu pictures. Now suddenly its a Indian film when it wins an award,” a user tweeted.

“After decades of downgrading southern languages and films, now everyone wants to be included in the success of it…How convenient!!!” said another.

Some Twitter users also accused him of unnecessarily politicizing the issue while others took swipes at his own “identity.”

“Says someone with a borrowed NATIONALISM.”

Sami, who is of Pakistani ancestry, was raised in the United Kingdom and spent a greater part of his adult life in Canada. He became an Indian citizen in 2016.

Other Twitteratti assured the singer that Telugus do not have a separatist attitude and are “more Indian than other Indians”.

“As a Telugu person, I have not seen any separate Telugu flag so far. Infact Indian flag was designed by a Telugu person Sri P. Venkayya. So don’t worry, we don’t have any separatist attitude. Infact most Telugu people suffer with ‘we are more Indian than other Indians’ syndrome,” a user said.