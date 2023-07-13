Waterlogging on tracks: 300 mail/express and 406 passenger trains cancelled from July 7-15

Heavy rainfall in the past few days has led to waterlogging on the tracks, resulting in the cancellation of over 300 mail and express trains, as well as 406 passenger trains.

Officials have reported the cancellation of more than 300 mail and express trains, as well as 406 passenger trains, between July 7 and July 15. The reason behind these cancellations is the waterlogging on tracks resulting from the heavy rainfall experienced in the past few days.

Overall, about 600 mail/express trains and over 500 passenger trains have been affected by waterlogging, they said.

Northwest India saw incessant rainfall over three days from Saturday, with many areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan recording “heavy to extremely heavy” rains.

This resulted in overflowing rivers, creeks and drains that massively damaged infrastructure and disrupted essential services in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab.

Northern Railways, which caters to this region has cancelled around 300 mail/express trains, short-terminated 100 trains and diverted 191 more. It has also short-originated around 67 trains, the officials said.

Due to heavy waterlogging, Northern Railways also cancelled 406 passenger trains, diverted 28 trains, short-originated 56 and short-terminated 54 trains, they said.

