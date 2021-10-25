Warning for schools as over 500 Himachal students contract COVID

India on Monday reported 14,306 new cases of the infection in the last 24 hours.

Schools are opening in many states across India with COVID cases at their lowest, but Himachal Pradesh sounds a warning in this matter.

More than 550 students of various government and private schools have tested positive for the virus in the state in one month, from September 27 to October 25, a state health official said on Monday, according to media reports.

The highest number of students, 196, were found corona-positive in Hamirpur district, followed by 173 in Kangra, 104 in Una, 26 in Mandi, 22 in Shimla, 14 in Kinnaur, eight in Kullu, seven in Bilaspur, four in Solan and one each in Chamba and Lahaul-Spiti districts.

Of 196 students in Hamirpur district, 35 students of Navodaya Vidyalaya at Doongri were found Covid-positive on October 8, while 15 and 12 students of the Government Senior Secondary School in Bara tested positive on October 23 and 24, respectively.

As many as 250 of the 556 students are still suffering from the infection while 305 students have recovered from it.

Karnataka students back in school

Schools in Karnataka re-opened for Classes 1 to 5 from Monday, strictly adhering to COVID protocols but needing a consent letter from parents for physical classes.

Many private schools in Bengaluru and across Karnataka have decided to restart physical classes for these students only after Diwali, as COVID cases plunge in the city.

