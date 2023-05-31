Wait for probe to end, don’t take any step to hurt sports: Minister to wrestlers

The athletes had said the platform is not for doing politics. But later, political parties came and went and shared this platform, said the sports minister, referring to the visits by Opposition leaders to the wrestlers' protest site in Delhi's Jantar Mantar

Sports minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday (May 31) urged protesting wrestlers not to take any action that would “hurt the sport or other athletes”, a day after the grapplers threatened to throw their medals in river Ganga at Haridwar.

In what is seen as the government’s first statement in recent days after the wrestlers intensified their protest, Thakur asked them to be patient and trust the investigation into the allegations against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI)’s former chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, he told reporters on Wednesday (May 31).

“I urge the wrestlers to be patient till the outcome of the investigation. I’ll ask the athletes to wait for the conclusion of Delhi Police’s investigation. The Delhi Police has informed the Supreme Court and filed an FIR (First Information Report). Until the investigation is complete, do not take any step which will harm the sport and the players,” the minister said, while replying to questions from reporters.

He also pointed out that the athletes themselves had said that the platform is not for doing politics. “But later, political parties came and went and shared this platform,” the minister pointed out, referring to the visits by Opposition leaders to the wrestlers’ protest site in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

Thakur’s remarks come a day after the country’s top wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, along with hundreds of their supporters, reached Har ki Pauri to throw their medals into the river Ganga but were persuaded by Khap and farmer leaders not to do so.

Earlier, on Sunday, the wrestlers were allegedly manhandled by the Delhi Police near the new Parliament, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was inaugurating the new Parliament.

The visuals of Vinesh Phogat, Olympian Sakshi Malik and others being pushed and pulled and pinned to the ground by Delhi Police personnel, went viral and shocked the nation. The police later filed a case against the wrestlers and removed them from the Jantar Mantar protest site.

The wrestlers are demanding the arrest of Singh, who is accused of sexually harassing several women grapplers.

Thakur today also said the government had accepted the wrestlers’ demand for a committee to probe the issue and they had removed the federation chief against whom they were protesting. Crores of rupees were spent on training the athletes and for improving sports infrastructure, he said.

Meanwhile, the United World Wrestling (UWW) has issued a statement condemning the detention of wrestlers as they tried to stage a march to the new Parliament building on Sunday.

UWW has also expressed disappointment over the lack of results of the investigations” against the federation chief and threatened to suspend the federation if its elections are not held within 45 days.

(With inputs from agencies)