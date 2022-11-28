Vizhinjam port agitation: 30 cops injured in late night ‘attack’ on police station

Police said the attacks were made by fishermen protesting against the Adani Group’s Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited project in retaliation to the arrest of five of their comrades on Saturday in connection with the violence that ensued on Saturday

A group of fishermen protesting against the Adani Group’s Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited project allegedly attacked the Vizhinjam police station in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday (November 27) night, demanding the release of five men taken into police custody in the morning in connection to the violence that ensued the previous day.

Kerala | Vizhinjam Police Station in Thiruvananthapuram was attacked last night allegedly by protesters opposing the Adani port project here. They demanded the release of people who were earlier arrested by Police during the protest. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/3phTXzsomE — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2022

About 30 policemen were injured and several vehicles were damaged during the attack. The police resorted to lathi charge and lobbed tear gas to control the crowd.

In #Kerala: Latin catholic priest led mob attacked #Vizhinjam police station, and vandalized police vehicles. At least 29 policemen were injured with grave injuries, during the mob attack. And, all these protesters are heavily funded by foreign agencies. pic.twitter.com/5xCXa3JL3B — জয়দীপ🚩 (@Joydeep4Bharat) November 28, 2022

Advertisement

Also Read: Vizhinjam port: As protests intensify, Adani Group takes Kerala govt to court

Earlier on Sunday, police had booked Thiruvananthapuram Archbishop Thomas Netto, auxiliary bishop R Kristudas, and several other priests of the archdiocese, in connection to the fishermen protests on Saturday.

Five fishermen were also arrested by the Vizhinjam police.

About nine cases were registered against the clergy and 1,000 other people who prevented the Adani Group from resuming construction of the port on Saturday.

Also Read: ‘Adani should go back’: Fishermen intensify protest against Vizhinjam port

The Adani Group had decided to resume construction of the port after the High Court passed an order preventing agitators from interfering in the construction work.

The High Court order asked the state government to provide police protection in case of any obstruction.