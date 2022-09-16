Vishwakarma Puja 2022: Date, history and significance

Vishwakarma Puja also known as Vishwakarma Jayanti or Bhadra Sankranti will be celebrated across India on September 17, 2022. On this auspicious day, people worship Lord Vishwakarma, the son of Lord Brahma

Vishwakarma Puja also known as Vishwakarma Jayanti or Bhadra Sankranti will be celebrated across India on September 17, 2022. On this auspicious day, people worship Lord Vishwakarma, the son of Lord Brahma. Lord Vishwakarma is also known as the chief architect of the world and the divine carpenter.

On this day, Lord Vishwakarma’s devotees worship machines in their factories and install his idol at their homes and workplaces to ensure prosperity.

Large scale celebrations are observed in states like Odisha, Tripura, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, Jharkhand and Assam.

Vishwakarma Puja 2022: Date

According to the Hindu Solar calendar, the day falls annually on the last day of the Bhadra month between September and October. In 2022, the Puja will fall during Kanya Sankranti on September 17.

The Vishwakarma Puja Sankranti muhurat begins at 7:36 am, according to the Drik Panchang.

Vishwakarma Puja: History

According to legends, Lord Vishwakarma was born on the last day of the Bhadra month which falls on September 17 this year. He is the seventh Dharmaputra of Brahma and also the God of machines, engineer of the Gods, the first engineer.

Vishwakarma Puja is thus celebrated on Lord Vishwakarma’s birthday to remember, honour him and gain his blessings.

Vishwakarma Puja: Significance

On this day, devotees pray to Lord Vishwakarma to bless them with success of their workplace and fill their homes and business with prosperity.

Architects, engineers, sculptors and skilled labourers ask the lord to ward off negative energies from their workplace.