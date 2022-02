Data scientists have been, in the past decade, looking at night lights emanating from geographical regions to decipher economic progress in a systematic way. The radiance or glow, measured using satellites, is usually, directly proportional to economic activity.

Professor Aswini Chhatre of the Indian School of Business, who has done a night light data study on Uttarkahand and Goa, is in conversation with The Federal’s Indira Balaji.