Veteran Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana passes away

He was 87 and is survived by his wife, son and two daughters

Veteran Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana died at his Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad in the early hours of Friday after a brief illness, his family members said.

He was 87 and is survived by his wife, son and two daughters. The last rites will be performed at Mahaprasthanam crematorium in Jubilee Hills on Saturday.

Satyanarayana was admitted to the hospital in November 2021. Before that, he was on respiratory support at home following post-Covid complications. He was also admitted in October 2021, after a fall at his residence.

Six-decade long career

Advertisement

Born on July 25, 1935, in the Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, Satyanarayana acted in over 750 films in his six-decade long career in films.

Satyanarayana, who was a close follower of legendary actor and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh NT Rama Rao, also had a brief stint in politics. He got elected to 11th Lok Sabha from Machilipatnam on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) ticket, but withdrew from politics after 1998.

Towering presence

He received several awards, including the 2011 Raghupati Venkaiah award, 2017 Filmfare lifetime achievement award for Telugu cinema and Andhra Pradesh government’s Nandi film awards.

Satyanarayana began his career in 1959 with Sipayi Kuthuru, and was last seen in Mahesh Babu’s Maharshi. He gave superhits like Sri Krishnarjuna Yuddham, Narthanasala, Soggadu, Adavi Ramudu, Daana Veera Soora Karna, Tayaramma Bangarayya, Vetagadu, Kondaveeti Simham, Subhalekha, Justice Chowdary, Bobbili Brahmanna, Yamudiki Mogudu, Nari Nari Naduma Murari, Gang Leader, President Gari Pellam, Yamaleela and Murari, etc.

He also produced hit films such as Kodama Simham, Muddula Mogudu, and Bangaru Kutumbam, under the Rama Films Productions banner. He is also the presenter of the KGF movies.

Condolences

The Telugu film fraternity expressed condolences on his demise. Nandamuri Kalyanram wrote on Twitter, “Saddened to know about the passing of Kaikala Satyanarayana garu. An absolute legend who immortalised many characters on our Telugu silver screen. Om Shanti.”

Nani tweeted, “Kaikala Satyanarayana gaaru One of my favourite actors from golden era of Telugu cinema. Mana intlo Manishi la anipistharu. Legendary body of work. Condolences to family.”

Remembering Kaikala’s contributions to the film industry, Ram Charan wrote, “Deeply saddened to hear the demise of Kaikala Satyanarayana Garu. His contribution to our film industry will be remembered forever!! May his soul rest in peace.”