Veer Bal Diwas: India needs to break free from ‘narrow views’ of past, says PM Modi

In the name of history, people were being taught versions that promoted inferiority complex among them, Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (December 26) said India needs to break free from the “narrow views” of the past to take the country to the heights of success.

Speaking at the first Veer Bal Diwas event in Delhi, Modi paid tributes to Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, Guru Gobind Singh’s sons who laid down their lives while defending their faith.

Referring to the two martyred children of the Guru, Modi said, “On the one hand there was terrorism and on the other spiritualism. On one hand, there was communal violence while on the other there was liberalism. On one hand, there were forces of lakhs while on the other there were just Veer Sahibzaade who did not budge at all”.

Also read: Mann Ki Baat: Modi moots COVID precautions for year-end travellers

Advertisement

“Aurangzeb and his people wanted to convert the religion of Guru Gobind Singh’s children on the basis of a sword that is why he decided to kill the two innocent children”, he added.

“Imagine that era when against the terror of Aurangzeb, against his plans to change India, Guru Gobind Singh ji stood like a mountain,” he further emphasised.

Modi said that Veer Bal Diwas will remind us that age does not matter when it comes to extreme valour and sacrifice. Veer Bal Diwas will remind us of the immense contribution of 10 Sikh gurus and the sacrifice of the Sikh tradition for protecting the honour of the nation.

Also read: PM Modi on new education policy: Futuristic education system being created in India

“Veer Bal Diwas will tell us what is India and what is its identity and every year, Veer Bal Diwas will inspire us to recognise our past and make our future. This will also remind everyone about the strength of our young generation”, he added.

Notably, on the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh’s birth anniversary on January 9 this year, the prime minister had announced that December 26 will be observed as Veer Bal Diwas.

Adding that in the name of history, people were being taught versions that promoted inferiority complex among them, Modi stressed to move forward in the Amrit Kaal and to take India to the heights of success in the future, “we have to break free from narrow views of the past”.

Also read: India carved special place for itself in world in 2022: PM Modi

Modi also listened to shabad kirtan recited by school children at the event, which was also attended by chief ministers of Punjab and Maharashtra.

Tributes to the Sahibzades on Veer Baal Diwas. They epitomised courage, valour and sacrifice. https://t.co/PPBvJJnXzS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 26, 2022

(With agency inputs)