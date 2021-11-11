Varun Gandhi on Kangana’s remark: ‘Should I call it madness or treason?’

The Pilibhit MP objected to the actor's comment that India got its freedom in 2014 when Modi came to power and what it got in 1947 was 'bheek'

Outspoken BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Thursday (November 11) took on outspoken actor Kangana Ranaut for her comment that glorified Prime Minister Narendra Modi while downplaying the struggle for India’s Independence.

Varun has criticised Kangana for saying that India got its freedom in 2014 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power and what it got in 1947 after a decades-long struggle by freedom fighters was “bheekh” or handout.

Varun shared a short clip of the interview Kangana gave to a news channel where she made these comments. “Insulting the sacrifice of Mahatma Gandhi sometimes, praising his killer sometimes, and now the disdain for the sacrifices of Mangal Pandey, Rani Laxmibai, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and lakhs of freedom fighters. Should I call this thinking madness or treason?” tweeted the Pilibhit MP in Hindi.

Also read: Varun Gandhi shares clip of farmer setting crop afire, says ‘must rethink farm policy’

Advertisement

Of late, Varun Gandhi has been very vocal in criticising the BJP’s top leadership and Modi’s policy decisions. Last month, he was dumped from his party’s National Executive after he sought justice for the families of farmers killed in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri. The Gandhi scion has also supported farmers protesting the centre’s new farm laws.

Kangana Ranaut, who remains in the limelight for making provocative speeches, has been the favourite of BJP because she openly supports Prime Minister Modi and his policies. The actor was given the Padma Shri recently.

Varun Gandhi and his mother Maneka Gandhi belong to the Nehru-Gandhi family that has been with the Congress for ever. The mother-son duo joined the BJP in 2004 and have enjoyed several positions in the party as well as the ministry for many years. But the saffron party seems to be ignoring them for the past few years.