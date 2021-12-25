Vaccine for 15-18 age group, booster shots for those above 60: PM Modi

Important dates January 3: Start of vaccination for those in 15-18 age group

Start of vaccination for those in 15-18 age group January 10: Booster for health and frontline workers and those above 60

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, said vaccination against COVID-19 for those in the 15-18 age group will start in the country from January 3. In an address to the nation on Christmas day, the PM said “precaution dose” for healthcare and frontline workers would be given from January 10.

The storm of 1998 and the earthquake in 2001 had damaged this prestigious 200-year-old the building of Gurudwara Sahib. But with the blessings of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, I was able to revive this place with the help of craftsmen: Prime Minister @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/gZZpxRe12G — PIB India (@PIB_India) December 25, 2021

The PM’s address came amid an increase in the number of Omicron variant of the virus. He said the precaution dose would also be available for citizens above 60 years of age from January 10. Such doses would be given to those with comorbidities, too, on the advice of their doctors, PM Modi said.

Advertisement

The PM used the term “precaution dose” and did not say “booster dose” as it has been generally referred to. The PM Modi said global experience showed that following all preventive measures at the personal level was a big weapon in the fight against COVID and asked people to be alert. he urged the citizens to take all precautionary measures and to desist from unwanted panic.

He said vaccination was also an important weapon in the pandemic scenario. “This is the time to be careful, while engaging in festivities. I would urge all of you not to panic, be careful and alert. Remember to mask up and keep washing hands,” PM Modi said.

The administration of nasal vaccine would soon start in India as well, he said.

The PM said the decision to start vaccinating children had been taken after “consultations with health experts.”

Earlier in the day, The Federal had reported that multi-disciplinary central teams would be deployed in 10 states in the wake of an increase in COVID-19 and Omicron cases. India had 415 Omicron cases as on December 25.

On the vaccination status, the PM said over 141 crore doses had been administered. “More than 141 crore doses have been administered. More than 90% eligible population has been vaccinated with the first dose…,”he said.