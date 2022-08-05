US to resume in-person tourist visa appointments in September

In a statement, the US embassy in India announced that the scheduled appointments of earlier placeholders have been cancelled, and the individuals would be required to apply again for visa interview.

The United States would resume its in-person tourist visa appointments from September this year.

“We are resuming routine in-person tourist visa appointments in September 2022. Previously, scheduled placeholders have now been cancelled. Applicants whose placeholder appointments were cancelled may now re-enter the scheduling system to book regular appointments,” the embassy said.

The US embassy in India had closed in-person visa appointments earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even though the Biden government has been opening study and work visa, those wanting to travel to the US on travel visa have been waiting due to inability to get visa interview dates for this and the next year, reports said.

The US had made the announcement about resuming in-person tourist appointments in June itself.

The embassy had said that the appointments would be opened through 2023.

In 2021, India was the first largest country which sent visitors to the United States. It ranked third among tourists from other countries who contributed to the US economy. While the total value of US exports related to travel and tourism in 2021 was $81 billion, India contributed $5.8 billion after Mexico ($11.7 billion) and China ($9 billion).