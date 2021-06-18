US Chennai Consulate to interview prospective students from July 1

US Consulate is currently processing only limited number of student applications

The lockdown in India due to the outbreak of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has affected thousands of students who are stranded in various towns and cities, awaiting call by the US Consulate for emigration.

But there is light at the end of the tunnel with the US Consulate General in Chennai stating that interviewing of students will commence from July 1.

“US Consulate General Chennai is currently processing a limited number of student and temporary worker visa applications, while adhering to Tamil Nadu lockdown requirements and protecting the health and safety of our staff and customers,” said a spokesperson for the Consulate.

Facilitating legitimate student travel to the United States remains a top priority for the US Mission to India, said the spokesperson.

The US Consulate General in Chennai looks forward to joining other Mission India posts in an intensive two months of interviewing student applicants starting on July 1.

“We will see as many applicants as we can safely accommodate, based on local pandemic restrictions at each post. For visa-related information please visit https://ustraveldocs.com/in/,” said the spokesperson.