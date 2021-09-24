UP seer’s death: CBI takes over probe, 6-member team en route to Prayagraj

Several political and religious leaders have been demanding a CBI probe into the death of Giri, who was found hanging in his Prayagraj mutt residence on September 20

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the case of Prayagraj-based seer Narendra Giri’s death. A six-member team of the agency is on the way to Prayagraj to investigate the death of Giri,the chief of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad and mahant of Baghambari mutt, who was found hanging in his room on September 20.

Even though police called the death as suicide in the FIR, several political parties and saints who suspected it to be murder have been demanding a CBI probe into the matter.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, had also recommended a CBI probe into the seer’s death.

Police said Giri left behind a 13-page suicide note, in which he accused three individuals – Anand Giri, Aadya Tiwari and his son Sandeep Tiwari – for his death. He said the trio have been blackmailing him over a ‘morphed image with a woman’. According to police, the mahant also shot a video on his mobile phone an hour before his death. The four-minute-30-second video carried allegations similar to that in the suicide note.

In the video, Giri reportedly said that he was upset and didn’t see any purpose in living. On the basis of the suicide note, the police arrested all the three suspects and booked them for abetement to suicide.

Kailashanad Brahmachari, chief of the Niranjani Akhada, a constituent of the Akhada Parishad, said to the press on Thursday, “I want to thank the Chief Minister for handing over the case to the CBI. I want to request the Home Minister to order the CBI to immediately take over the case.”