Union minister bolts when asked about wrestlers protest, video goes viral

Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi's viral video was re-tweeted by the Congress, which scoffed at ‘Lekhi’s response’ describing it as a "sharp" reaction

A video of Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi literally running away in panic, as she is questioned by a journalist on the wrestlers protest, has gone viral and is trending on social media.

The viral video of the minister was re-tweeted by the Congress, which scoffed at ‘Lekhi’s response’, sarcastically calling it a “sharp” reaction, while other Twitter users called it ‘shameful’ and ‘disgraceful’ for a Union minister in the Modi government to behave in this manner.

Even as the reporter waylaid the minister and asked her to comment on the wrestlers wanting to throw their medals into the Ganges, Union minister Lekhi tried to avoid replying and bolted towards her car saying “Chalo, chalo, chalo”. The reporter refusing to give up continued to throw questions at the running minister, to which Lekhi finally managed to mutter a quick response that the ‘Legal process is going on’.

And, the Union minister brushed aside the journalists and quickly got into her car and drove off.

This incident happened on Tuesday (May 30), even as the wrestlers were making their way to Haridwar to throw their medals into the Ganges.

The wrestlers have been protesting for over a month now. They resumed their protest after the Delhi Police dragged their feet about registering an FIR against the WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. On Tuesday, the wrestlers decided to immerse their medals in the Ganga to further escalate their protest and draw attention to their grievances.

However, even as they were ready to throw their medals into the Ganges, high drama prevailed as farmer leader Naresh Tikait reached the spot. He took the medals away from the protesters and asked them to wait for five days for the government to meet their demands.

Meanwhile, WFI chief Brij Bhushan told the media that nothing more can be done since the Delhi Police were investigating the matter. Further, he pointed out the FIRs have been filed after their (wrestlers) complaints and asked, what can they do now?

“Today, they went to immerse medals in Ganga ji, but instead of Ganga ji, they gave the medals to Tikait. It’s their stand. My term is over. If I am found guilty, I will be arrested. What’s the problem with that?” he asked, according to media reports.