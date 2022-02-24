Ukraine closes airspace, Air India plane leaves Delhi to bring back Indians from

However, as the Ukrainian authorities closed the country’s airspace for civil aircraft operations on Thursday morning, Air India and the central government are considering whether the plane should be called back or allowed to continue on its journey

Another Air India plane took off for Ukraine to bring back Indians from the eastern European nation on Thursday, which is now facing a Russian offensive.

However, according to the officials, as the Ukrainian authorities closed the country’s airspace for civil aircraft operations on Thursday morning, Air India and the central government are considering whether the plane should be called back or allowed to continue on its journey.

The Air India flight AI 1947 started from the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi at around 7.30 am for the Boryspil International Airport in Kyiv.

The plane is expected to arrive there in nearly six hours, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.

Meanwhile, a Ukraine International Airlines flight from Kyiv landed at the Delhi airport at around 7.45 am on Thursday.

“There were 182 Indian nationals onboard the flight and majority of them were students… A couple of more flights have been scheduled,” Director at STIC Group Anju Wariah said.

The STIC Group is the General Sales Agent (GSA) for Ukraine International Airlines in India.

After weeks of rising tensions, Russia announced a military operation against Ukraine on Thursday.

The Ukrainian authorities issued a “notice to airmen”, which stated that flights of civil aircraft within Ukraine “are restricted due to potential hazard for civil aviation”.

Indian government officials said that the decision regarding Air India’s flight, which is en route to Kyiv, will be taken soon.

Air India’s Thursday flight is the second flight being operated by the airline to bring back Indians from the eastern European nation. The first flight, operated on February 22, brought back around 240 people.

On February 19, Air India announced that it would operate three flights between India and Ukraine on February 22, 24 and 26.

