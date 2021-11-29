Twitterati pounce on Tharoor as he posts pic with women MPs, calls LS ‘attractive place’

Some users found the photo 'creepy', 'sexist' and 'inappropriate', while a few others responded with good humour.

Shashi Tharoor’s words somehow always manage to make news.

On Monday, the Congress MP posted a picture of himself with women MPs and tweeted: “Who says the Lok Sabha isn’t an attractive place to work? With six of my fellow MPs this morning (sic).”

In the photo, now gone viral, are Baramati MP Supriya Sule, Patiala MP Preneet Kaur, South Chennai MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Jadavpur MP Mimi Chakraborty, Basirhat MP Nushrat Jahan, and Karur MP S Jothimani.

Of course, the social media users pounced on Tharoor. Most trolled him mercilessly, calling the post “creepy”, “sexist” and “inappropriate”, while a few others responded with funny comments.

“You should have disabled comments Mr Tharoor. Jamana Kharab Hai,” advised one user, while another wrote: “Attractive Ewww you would be sacked in any other sector for using that word to refer to your female colleagues.”

“The only parliament member who has his priorities all sorted out,” was yet another comment.

How does this doesn’t fit in the feminism’s definition of objectification of women? — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) November 29, 2021

Yeah now I too want to be a MP. — Rahul{राहुल} 🆗 (@Rahulsway) November 29, 2021

Sir aap ke english speaking ke wajha say ladkiya aap ke sath selfie 🤳 layte hai

Isse karan I have to follow you ke english speaking accha ho jaye and then girls are around me also 😃 😊 😀 — Md Arif Iqbal (@MdArifIqbal15) November 29, 2021

So much so, that he had to tweet an apology and an explanation – that the whole thing was done in “great good humour”.

“The whole selfie thing was done (at the women MPs’ initiative) in great good humour & it was they who asked me to tweet it in the same spirit. I am sorry some people are offended but I was happy to be roped into this show of workplace camaraderie. That’s all this is,” Tharoor told the trolls.