Twitter down in India; many users unable to tweet, refresh feed

On Sunday evening at about 7 pm, many users complained of the outage both on the web and app and it was restored after more than one hour.

Twitter was down in India on Sunday (December 11) for thousands of users. They complained of not being able to tweet or refresh the feed.

On Sunday evening at about 7 pm, many users complained of the outage both on the web and app and it was restored after more than one hour.

Also read: Two women sue Musk’s Twitter alleging discriminatory layoffs

However, there were users who said they were able to access the Twitter feed on their mobile phones.

Advertisement

According to Downdetector website, there were 2,856 users who reported the issue at 7.21 pm. The portal tracks websites and apps and offers real-time status and outage information.

A user commented that she was able to access Twitter on mobile data and not on Wifi.

Once Twitter started working again, users were seen poking fun at the social media company and hashtag #TwitterDown was trending.

It was down for an hour for me..!!#TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/fHK7Rv5hcn — Pushpendra (@IamPushpendra18) December 11, 2022