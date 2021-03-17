Twitter can help you in upcoming state elections. Know how

A series of new features aims to empower voters while initiating healthy discussions

Twitter aims at providing you with healthy political debates and a deeper participation in the upcoming Assembly elections to five states by launching multiple multilingual initiatives.

What’s new?

Information search prompt: Reliability of information is crucial during election days. Twitter will connect you to the Election Commission of India and state election commissions to provide up-to-date and correction information about names of candidates, polling dates, polling booths, and voter registration, among other things. The “election information prompt” will be available in six languages—Bengali, Tamil, Malayalam, Assamese, Hindi, and English—supporting more than 20 hashtags in local languages.

2. Check on misleading information: The microblogging site has tied up with civil society organizations like Youth Ki Awaz and election commissions to publish ‘pre-bunk prompts’ in different languages. The prompts will appear on your timelines and also when you are looking for info on voter registration, electronic voting machines (EVMs) etc. The prompts will also tell you about voting booths, COVID-19 restrictions and many more.

3. Discussion forum: Twitter has introduced #DemocracyAdda to create voter literacy and civic participation among young Indians. Another added feature is live video sessions and tweet chats with voters, civil society groups and candidates themselves, who will open up about important issues like employment, education and health. Twitter is back #HerPoliticalJourney where women politicians reveal their personal stories to women journalists.

4. Another emoji: A customised emoji (an inked finger to represent a citizen who has exercised their right to vote) will be available until May 10.

5. Initiating new conversations: Twitter aims to provide you with more public debates which are credible, authoritative and timely. Use #AssemblyElections2021 to start a new conversation.

Payal Kamat, manager‐public policy and government, Twitter India, said, “None of this would be possible without support from the Election Commission of India and state election commissions, and hope our efforts contribute to healthy and vibrant civic dialogue.”

Five states – Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry – will go to polls starting March 27. The results will be announced on May 2.