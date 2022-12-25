TV actor Tunisha Sharma found dead on set; co-actor booked for ‘abetting suicide’

According to police, Tunisha, 21, went to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside.

Popular TV actress Tunisha Sharma on Saturday (December 24) allegedly committed suicide on the set of a serial in Vasai in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, a police official said.

Tunisha was found hanging from the bathroom of the set of TV serial Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul.

Her co-actor and alleged boyfriend has been charged with abetting the ‘suicide’.

According to police, Tunisha, 21, went to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside.

Advertisement

A police team was at the spot, said senior inspector Kailash Barve of Valiv police station.

Sharma rose to prominence as a child artist through the character of Chand Kanwar in Sony TV show Maharana Pratap, was featured in the childhood role of characters played by Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif.

She had been active on social media hours before her death and had posted a photo of her with the caption: “Those who are driven by their passion doesn’t stop.”

Another police officer said that the police have detained a co-actor for questioning following a complaint filed by Tunisha’s mother.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further probe is on, he added.

(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, TN health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)