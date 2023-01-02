Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Sheezan’s family addresses accusations

The family of accused Sheezan Khan held a press conference alleging Tunisha Sharma’s family of controlling her finances and ill-treating the late TV actress

The family of Sheezan Khan, accused in the Tunisha Sharma suicide case, held a press conference on Monday to rebut the charges made against Khan by the family of the actress. Sheezan’s lawyer, Shailendra Mishra, his sisters Falaq Naaz, Shafaq Naaz and his mother spoke about Tunisha’s past and accused her family of ill-treating the actress.

Sheezan’s family issued a rebuttal to the claims made by Tunisha’s mother Vanita Sharma who had insinuated that the actor had a ‘secret girlfriend’ and that Tunisha was forcibly made to wear a hijab.

Lawyer’s charges

At the press conference, Sheezan’s lawyer Mishra said, “Tunisha’s so-called uncle Pawan Sharma was her former manager, he was fired 4 years ago because he used to interfere a lot & behave harshly with her.” He further added that “Tunisha & Sanjeev Kaushal (an uncle based in Chandigarh) had terrible relations. Sanjeev Kaushal & her mother, Vanita used to control Tunisha’s finances. Tunisha often pleaded in front of her mother for her own money.”

Tunisha Sharma death case | Tunisha's so-called uncle Pawan Sharma was her former manager, he was fired 4 yrs ago because he used to interfere a lot & behave harshly with her: Sheezan Khan's advocate pic.twitter.com/2lXobOS3Te — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2023

“Tunisha used to panic a lot upon hearing the name of Sanjeev Kaushal. At the instigation of Sanjeev Kaushal, Tunisha’s mother broke her phone & tried to strangulate her. Sanjeev Kaushal & Tunisha’s mother used to control Tunisha’s life,” said the lawyer.

Hijab controversy

Refuting allegations that they forced Tunisha to wear a burkha, Sheezan’s sister Shafaq Naaz insisted the photo of Tunisha waring a hijab was actually from a show and not reality. Naaz said, “The picture of Tunisha in hijab being circulated is from the set of the show which was part of the shoot. It can be seen. We never made her wear hijab; it was from the channel.”

Another sister Falaq Naaz clarified that “Sheezan didn’t have any other girlfriend. That girl was called for recording her statement. There’s no secret girlfriend.” “Tunisha’s mother accepted that she has been neglecting Tunisha & that she didn’t take care of her. Tunisha’s depression was due to her childhood trauma,” she added.

Twenty-year-old TV star Tunisha was found hanging on December 24, 2022, on the sets of the tele serial Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, which led to many labeling the death as a case of Love Jihad. Sheezan, Tunisha’s co-star and former boyfriend was remanded in judicial custody on Saturday for 14 days.