Trinamool rides roughshod over BJP, all set to win 200-plus seats

The TMC has so far polled over 48.46 per cent of the votes, its highest ever aggregation

Giving a landslide lead to the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress on Sunday (May 2), Bengal has maintained its two facets — one political and the other, cultural.

For over five decades now, the state has been giving overwhelming mandate in assembly elections to whichever party it resolves to back.

Ahead of Sunday’s results, it was speculated that this time the convention would change. Even the exit polls predicted a neck-and-neck contest between the ruling TMC and its principal opponent, the BJP.

Proving all pundits and pollsters wrong, the TMC is all set to win more than 200 seats, restricting the BJP’s tally to two digits. Elections in two seats were countermanded due to the death of candidates who succumbed to COVID-19.

Remarkably, the TMC polled over 48.46 per cent of the votes during counting till around 4 pm on Sunday (May 2), its highest ever aggregation. The earlier highest was 45 per cent votes it got in 2016. The BJP’s vote share dropped to 37.6 per cent from over 40 per cent it had got in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In 2016, the saffron party had managed only 10.16 per cent votes to win three seats.

The poll percentage clearly showed all communities, cutting across religious, linguistic and caste divides, voted for the TMC junking charges of corruption, misuse of Amphan relief funds, deterioration of law-and-order situation and allegations of minority appeasement.

“It is the vote for the state’s inclusive culture. People have rejected the BJP’s divisive polarization politics,” said TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee.

The TMC not only swept minority dominated constituencies but also recovered lost grounds in constituencies having large concentrations of tribals and Scheduled Castes. Even in Hindi belts of Howrah, Hooghly and 24 Parganas,t he TMC is doing reasonably well.

Only in the northern part of Bengal, the BJP continued to maintain its domination of 2019 Lok Sabha elections when it had taken lead in 121 assembly segments, catapulting the party as a major challenger to the TMC.

This time its tally is likely to slide below 70, buttressing TMC poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s prediction that the BJP would not reach a three-digit number.

“We will surely introspect. There is no denying that people have given the mandate in favour of Mamata ji. Maybe her leg injury evoked emotion in her favour or maybe, it is the issue of native versus outsiders that ultimately became the deciding factor,” said BJP’s state in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Nonetheless, it is a remarkable improvement from just three seats the saffron party had won in the last assembly elections. It has totally occupied the opposition space, thanks to complete decimation of the Left Front and the Congress.

Significantly, as per the lead available, the Left Front is all set to draw a blank. Apparently ‘No Vote to BJP campaign’ by the left-leaning intellectuals and youth, who had been insisting that the priority should be to prevent the BJP from coming to power, resonated with the Left supporters.

Even the CPI-M stronghold of Jadavpur voted in favour of the TMC to keep the BJP at bay.

Another important takeaway from the result is rejection of turncoats by the voters. Less than 20 per cent of the 148 TMC deserters, who contested on the BJP ticket are trailing. The prominent among them are Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram, Rajib Banerjee from Domjur, Baishali Dalmiya from Bali, Rabindranath Bhattacharjee from Singur, Sabyasachi Dutta from Bidhannagar and Shilbhadra Datta from Khardah among others.