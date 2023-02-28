Trinamool Congress’ Twitter handle hacked; profile picture, name changed

The Mamata Banerjee-led party said they have informed Twitter about the hacking, and have asked them to sort out the issue

The official Twitter handle of the Trinamool Congress party has been hacked. The hackers have also changed the name and the display picture of the account.

The Mamata Banerjee-led party said they have informed Twitter about the hacking, and have asked them to sort out the issue.

The hackers have re-named the profile as ‘Yuga Labs’, which sounds like that of a crypto company.

All India Trinamool Congress' Twitter account appears to be hacked. pic.twitter.com/wyE417xG0c — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2023

However, no tweet has been sent from the ‘compromised’ twitter handle.

“The official Twitter handle of the All India Trinamool Congress has been compromised. We are in touch with officials from Twitter who are working to rectify the issue. They have assured us of prompt action,” tweeted TMC leader Derek O’Brien. Also read: Obama, Biden, Gates, other Twitter accounts hacked in Bitcoin scam

This is similar to what happened in 2020, when the Twitter handles of several politicians, businessmen and celebrities in the US, like Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Joe Biden, Kanye West and others were hacked.