Tricolour sent to space at altitude of 1,06,000 feet; greetings from ISS

As India is celebrating its 75th anniversary of Independence today (August 15), an organisation has sent the tricolour to space at an altitude of 1,06,000 feet.

Aerospace organisation Space Kidz India has sent the Indian flag to space and it shared the video of the same on Twitter on Monday.

“As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav for celebrating 75 years of Independence, Space Kidz India has sent the Indian flag to the edge of space at an altitude of 1,06,000 feet,” Space Kidz India said.

“This is a mark of respect and tribute to all the freedom fighters and pride to people who are struggling hard to make India Proud everyday,” it added.

According to the organisation’s website, Space Kidz India is an organisation creating “young scientists for the country”, and it is also spreading awareness among children for a “borderless world”.

“It creates international experiential learning for students in the field of science, technology, art, and culture. We are the first organisation in the world to have launched Satellites through high school and college students. Also ambassadors to the NASA, ESA and GCTC Russia space camps, pioneers in organising international workshops,” it said.

Meanwhile, on Saturday (August 13), Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) shared a video and thanked the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and European Space Agency (ESA) for the wishes on Independence Day.

“Thank you @NASA, @esa, and all the partners of the International Space Station @Space_Station for the wishes on #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav,” ISRO tweeted.

European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti congratulated India from the International Space Station (ISS).

“It is a pleasure to congratulate India on 75 years of Independence. For decades, international agencies have collaborated with ISRO for many space and science missions. And that cooperation continues today with the upcoming NASA Earth Science mission that will help us track disasters and get us better understanding of changing climate,” she said.

Also, Indian-American astronaut Raja Chari tweeted, “On Indian Independence eve I’m reminded of Indian diaspora that I could see from @Space_Station where my immigrant father’s home town of Hyderabad shines bright. @nasa is just 1 place Indian Americans make a difference every day. Looking forward to @IndianEmbassyUS celebration.”