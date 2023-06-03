Ex-gratia, helplines: Steps by Odisha, Bengal, TN, Karnataka, Andhra after train accident

Tamil Nadu and West Bengal announce compensation over and above those by railways and Centre; all five states put in place helplines to ease flow of information

Friday’s (June 2) triple train accident, which left at least 260 people dead and 1,000 injured, largely affected four states — Odisha, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.

While the accident took place in Odisha’s Balasore district, the trains involved in it were either bound for West Bengal or had left it. The 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express was on its way from the Karnataka capital for West Bengal, while the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express was on its way to Chennai from Howrah.

The railways has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased, Rs 2 lakh for those grievously injured, and Rs 50,000 for those who got minor injuries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an additional ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured from the PM’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

Here is how the four states and Andhra Pradesh, which also had several of its people on the Coromandel Express, are supporting their people and what facilities they have put in place for the people affected in the train crash.

Odisha

Odisha has deployed Disaster Management Minister Pramila Mallik to oversee the rescue operations, and also announced a one-day state mourning for the victims.

Most of the injured were initially rushed to the Balasore district hospital and Soro hospital. Later, several were referred to SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack. Some were taken to Bhadrak and Jajpur hospitals too.

Injured of the Balasore train accident being brought to Cuttack's SCB Medical College. As per the latest information, the death toll stands at 261 in the collision between three trains.

State minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak told ANI that the state’s priority was providing proper treatment to the injured. “Doctors are ready. The CM (Naveen Patnaik) has directed us to keep everything ready at hospitals,” he added.

Doctors from AIIMS-Bhubaneswar were dispatched to Balasore and Cuttack to help with the relief operations at accident site, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday.

Here are some helpline numbers for information: Bhadrak (7894099579, 9447116373); Jajpur Keonjhar Road (9676974398); Cuttack (8455889917); Bhubaneswar (06742534027); Khurda Road (6370108046, 06742492245); Brahmapur (89173887241); Balugaon (9937732169); Palasa (8978881006); Balasore Helpline Number (8249591559, 7978418322).

Railway counters for ex-gratia payments have been set up at Balasore, Soro, and Bahanaga Bazar.

Tamil Nadu

Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the deceased passengers from the state and Rs 1 lakh each to the injured. The state government has appointed officers to carry out rescue and relief work, Stalin has announced. All hospitals in the state are fully prepared to treat the injured, he told the media.

Tamil Nadu SP V Ponram was quoted by ANI on Saturday, “We have opened two control rooms. Our objective is to facilitate the people. We are in touch with the Odisha control room and railway officials. A train will leave in the evening carrying relatives of the injured to the accident site.”

Tamil Nadu SP V Ponram was quoted by ANI on Saturday, "We have opened two control rooms. Our objective is to facilitate the people. We are in touch with the Odisha control room and railway officials. A train will leave in the evening carrying relatives of the injured to the accident site." The Railway has not received any report of anybody from Tamil Nadu in the identified dead bodies till now. There are a large number of unidentified bodies.

Around 250 passengers from the state have reportedly already boarded a special train from Bhadrak and they are reportedly scheduled to reach Chennai Central station on Sunday morning. Around 55 injured passengers from the state have also left for the state.

Tamil Nadu Police has announced the following helpline numbers for those seeking information about the accident: 044-28447701 and 044 -28447703. The Tamil Nadu government helpline numbers are 9445869843; toll free 1070; WhatsApp 9445869848.

Stalin himself took stock of the situation at the State Emergency Operation Centre on Saturday. A team led by ministers Udhayanidhi Stalin, Siva Shankar, and Anbil Mahesh are scheduled to be in Odisha to take stock of the situation on ground.

Tamil Nadu will observe one-day state mourning for the victims of the tragedy.

West Bengal

The state has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin of those from the state who died in the accident. Rs 1 lakh each has been announced for those with serious injuries and Rs 50,000 each for those with minor injuries, according to the West Bengal CMO as reported by ANI.

Chief Minister Mamata arrived at the accident site in Odisha’s Balasore district around 1 pm on Saturday. She had mentioned two helpline numbers in her tweet made shortly after the accident on Friday: “…Our emergency control room has been activated at once with numbers 033-22143526/ 22535185.”

In the tweet, she also mentioned sending a team to help with the rescue operations. State chief secretary HK Dwivedi later told the media that “25 ambulances, 12 doctors, and two dead body carriers have been dispatched to Balasore.”

A message from the state secretariat announced a special control room for the family members of the victims. The numbers are: 03222-226924, 03222-229100, 03222-228044. The DGP’s Control Room, Nabanna: 033-2214-5486 and 2214-4031.

West Bengal government announces a compensation of Rs 5 lakhs each for the next of kin of those people from the state who died in the accident. Rs 1 Lakh each announced for those with serious injuries and Rs 50,000 each for those with minor injuries.

South Eastern Railway has also tweeted the following helpline numbers at these key railway stations: Howrah Helpline Number: 033-26382217; Kharagpur Helpline Number: 8972073925 and 9332392339; Balasore Helpline Number: 8249591559 and 7978418322; Shalimar Helpline Number: 9903370746.

Minister Manas Bhunia and MP Dola Sen are scheduled to reach Balasore on Saturday, oversee the rescue operations and the transport of bodies back home, and also visit the injured at different hospitals in Odisha.

Karnataka

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has appointed Labour Minister Santosh Lad to coordinate with the rescue operations in Odisha. He has been asked to help people from Karnataka, who were injured in the accident, on the ground.

Karnataka Police have announced the following numbers for those seeking any information about the train accident: 9480802140; 08022942666; 08022871291; 08025460851; 08022943509.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has deputed a team led by Minister Santosh Lad to ensure the safety of Kannadigas in the Balasore train accident. The Chief Minister has sought reports from the Chief Secretary and has directed the concerned officers to visit the spot to ensure the safety of passengers.

Andhra Pradesh

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has constituted a high-level committee led by IT Minister G Amarnath to visit the Odisha accident site. On Saturday morning, Reddy held a meeting with CMO officials and reviewed the situation.

The Waltair Division of the East Coast Railways zone has set up three helplines at Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam. The helpline numbers are: Visakhapatnam (0891-2746330; 0891-2744619), Vizianagaram (08922-221202; 08922-221206), and Srikakulam (08942-286213; 08942-286245).

