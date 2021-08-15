Top 10 takeaways from PM Modi’s 75th Independence Day speech

From India’s Tokyo Games glory to a mega infra plan to fortified rice, the Prime Minister covered a wide range of topics and made some key announcements

As India entered its 75th year of Independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi used the occasion to make several key announcements. His 90-minute speech, made from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi, covered a variety of topics, from the economy and industry to green energy, agriculture, infrastructure and sports. Here’s a quick look at the key takeaways.

Infra masterplan Gati Shakti Yojana

Modi introduced a ₹100 lakh-crore national infrastructure masterplan, named Gati Shakti Yojana, which aims to create a circular economy over the next 25 years. The aim is to ensure that the benefits of economic growth trickle down to every village and town, he said. By breaking silos within the economy, the scheme will work toward making local entrepreneurs competitive on a global scale.

Advertisement

Green fuel scheme National Hydrogen Mission

The PM announced the launch of the National Hydrogen Mission (NHM), which was first proposed in Budget 2021. Under the plan, the Centre will seek to make India a global production hub for clean hydrogen fuel production and export. The target is to make the country energy independent by 2047.

Also read: The ‘Indian’ resides only inside the pages of the passport

Sky-high praise for flight scheme UDAN

The UDAN scheme to connect under-served places through air travel came in for much praise from the PM. New airports are being constructed and far-flung areas of the country connected through the UDAN scheme at an unprecedented speed, he said.

The Centre has accorded in-principle approval to set up 21 greenfield airports across the country. Of these, six have been constructed and operationalised till now, he noted.

75 Vande Bharat trains in 75 weeks

Modi said 75 Vande Bharat trains will connect different parts of the country in 75 weeks. This is to mark the ongoing Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. The Railways will roll out at least 10 of the indigenous semi-high speed train sets Vande Bharat, linking about 40 cities, by August 2022.

Hyderabad-based engineering firm Medha had bagged the contract in February to supply the electrical systems for 44 Vande Bharat trains. It has now been asked to speed up the production so that at least two prototypes can be introduced by March 2022.

Fortification of rice with nutrients

All rice distributed via government schemes will be fortified with nutrients in a bid to fight malnutrition, said Modi. The scheme will cover rice given out through the public distribution system (PDS) as well as midday meal schemes.

Also read: A little-known Tamil epic based on the freedom struggle & Gandhism

Fortification is a process through which essential micronutrients — such as vitamins and minerals —are added to a staple food item so that it is consumed by everyone by default. It is aimed at overall health improvement, particularly those of women and children in low-income families.

Sainik Schools for girls, too

From academic year 2021-22, girl cadets will be allowed to enter all-boys Sainik Schools, run by the Ministry of Defence (MoD). These schools prepare students for entry into the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Indian Naval Academy (INA). The MoD has announced the setting up of 100 new co-educational Sainik Schools.

Tokyo Games glory

Modi was all praise for India’s performance at the Olympic Games 2020 in Tokyo, which concluded last week. Honouring India’s Olympics contingent, he said: “These players have not just won all our hearts but have set an example for future generations.”

In its biggest ever Olympic haul, India bagged seven medals this time — one gold, two silver and three bronze. Many of the medal winners were invited as special guests at the Independence Day ceremony.

Collective power of farmers

While avoiding a direct reference to the months-old farmer protest on the outskirts of Delhi against new agriculture laws, Modi made several references to the farming community. The Centre aims to make small farmers who own less than 2 hectares of land ‘the pride of India’, he said.

“In the coming years, we will have to increase the collective power of the small farmers of the country. We have to give them new facilities. They must become the country’s pride,” said the PM.

Citizen freedom

In the backdrop of the Pegasus scandal — where the government is being accused of spying on its own ministers, Opposition leaders and journalists using spyware from Israeli firm NSO Group — Modi pitched for minimal government interference in citizens’ life. “We want such an India where the governments do not interfere in the lives of the citizens,” he said.

He further said the Centre is working to free people and the system of archaic laws. “Earlier, the government was sitting in the driver’s seat. Maybe it was needed at that time. But the time has changed now. Efforts have increased in the last seven years to free the people from the web of unnecessary laws and procedures. Several unnecessary laws have been scrapped so far,” he said.

Elections in Jammu and Kashmir

The PM said preparations are underway to hold Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, which was made a Union Territory following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Development is now visible on the ground in the strife-torn region, he said.

“Giving fair opportunities to the potential of all, this is the real spirit of democracy — be it Jammu or Kashmir, where the balance of development is now visible on the ground. The Delimitation Commission has been constituted in Jammu and Kashmir and preparations are on for holding Assembly elections in the future,” he said.