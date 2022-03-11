In a first, Hindi novel makes it to International Booker Prize contest

Tomb of Sand, written by Geetanjali Shree in Hindi under the name ‘Ret Samadhi’, tells the story of an old woman who is depressed after her husband's death

For the first time, a Hindi book translated into English has been long listed for the International Booker Prize 2022, besides 12 others.

Tomb of Sand, originally written by Geetanjali Shree in Hindi under the name ‘Ret Samadhi’, tells the story of an old woman who is depressed after her husband’s death. Daisy Rockwell has translated the book into English.

“The 13 long listed novels have been announced. They are works of fiction translated into English from 11 languages and originate from 12 countries across four continents – including Hindi for the first time,” stated the announcement on the Booker Prizes website.

The shortlisted novels of the International Booker Prize 2022 will be announced on April 7 at the London Book Fair and the winner later in May.

Tomb of Sand is a story of an 80-year-old woman who goes into depression after her husband’s death. With passing time, she gets over the trauma and decides to visit Pakistan to face the reality that has been haunting her.

“The constantly shifting perspectives and timeframes of Geetanjali Shree’s inventive, energetic ‘Tomb of Sand’ lead us into every cranny of an 80-year-old woman’s life and surprising past,” the judges said of the Hindi novel.

The writer, Geetanjali Shree is based in Delhi. She was born in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, and has written three more novels in Hindi — “Mai”, “Hamara Shahar Us Baras” and “Tirohit”. Many of her books have been translated into French, German, Korean, English and Serbian.

On her selection, Shree said, “Getting recognition from Booker is a bonus. The fact that there is much that is dismal all round in the world today, adds to the value of positive vibes in fields like literature.”

Rockwell said for her it was an “honour to translate Shree’s book in English. “Tomb of Sand is a rich, beautiful, experimental work. It was an honour to work with Geetanjali Shree to create the English translation. I am beyond thrilled that the International Booker Prize jury has chosen our book for the long list,” Rockwell said in a statement.

What is unique in this time’s Booker Prize is that shortlisted authors and translators will each get GBP 2,500, up from GBP 1,000 paid last year.